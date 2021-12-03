STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN vs MP game ends in draw

Since first innings was completed, both teams got a point each. Tamil Nadu will meet Goa in the second round.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Tamil Nadu versus Madhya Pradesh Cooch Behar trophy (U-19) Elite ‘C’ first round held at Lalbhai Contractor stadium, Surat ended in a draw as the fourth and final day’s play was also washed out due to rain. Since first innings was completed, both teams got a point each. Tamil Nadu will meet Goa in the second round.

Brief scores: TN 325 drew with MP 215/3 in 66 ovs. Pts: TN 1; MP 1.

State men, women bag gold
Tamil Nadu men’s team defeated Delhi 15-8, 15-11 in the final and became champions at 31st Federation Cup national throwball championship held at Jharkhand. Chhattisgarh beat Jharkhand and bagged the third place.

In the women’s final, Tamil Nadu once again thrashed Delhi 15-4,15-8 and won the crown. Kerala trounced AP to secure the third spot. Ragland Raj from Tamil Nadu was adjudged as the best player in the men section.

Snooker tourney
QBG Purasawalkam will organise the parlour and club snooker ranking tournament from December 3 to 7 at its premises. The 15-red snooker tournament will be played in knock-out format. All matches till pre-quarters will be played over best-of-three frames. The quarterfinals, semifinals and final with best-of-five frames. The final will be played on December 7.

