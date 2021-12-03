UP Yoddha signs their first African origin player ahead of Pro Kabaddi League's 8th season

By PTI

GREATER NOIDA: Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise UP Yoddha signed their first-ever player of African origin, picking up accomplished Kenyan raider James Namaba Kamweti, ahead of the eighth season, starting December 22.

Kamveti had been adjudged the best raider at the Bangabandhu Cup in March this year and is set to bolster the attack of the Yoddhas. Kamweti was overjoyed with his new move and shared his thoughts post signing.

"It is such a huge step for me to be a part of the UP Yoddha team in the PKL. There are a very few such top quality leagues in Kabbadi and to be a part of this great league will surely help me improve further as well as showcase my talent to a newer audience. I look forward to an exciting and entertaining PKL season with UP Yoddha," he said.

Jasveer Singh, the head coach of UP Yoddha, was appreciative of his new ward and said of the inclusion, "We have seen his performance in the Bangabandhu Cup where he contributed to almost 50 percent of the raids for his team. We can't wait to see what he has in store for us. He definitely looks like a very exciting prospect," he said.

Kamweti made his debut for Kenya in the Bangabandhu Cup, where he played 6 matches and made a total of 85 raids, which gathered the team 55 raid points.