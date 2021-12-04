STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BWF World Tour: PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi in semis, will play An Seyoung in final

This was the 21st meeting between Sindhu and Yamaguchi and after this win, Sindhu leads the head-to-head record by 13-8.

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BALI: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu battled past Japan's Akane Yamaguchi into the final of the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali on Saturday. Playing at the Mangupura Hall - 1, Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 in 1 hour and 10 minutes.

PV Sindhu will now face South Korea's An Seyoung in the summit clash on Sunday. An Seyoung defeated Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 25-23, 21-17 in the first semifinal and is looking for her title hat-trick in Bali.

This was the 21st meeting between Sindhu and Yamaguchi. And after this win, Sindhu leads the head-to-head record by 13-8.

In the group phase, the Indian won two matches and lost one. Her only loss came on Friday against Pornpawee Chochuwong. The Thai player defeated Sindhu in the last Group match by 21-12, 19-21, 21-14 in a clash that lasted for one hour and 11 minutes.

