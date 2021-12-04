STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup: Canada finish in 13th position, USA avoid wooden spoon

In the other classification match earlier in the day, Harendra Singh-coached USA beat Egypt 3-0 via a penalty shoot-out to avoid the wooden spoon and end their campaign on the 15th spot.

Published: 04th December 2021

Canadian hockey team celebrates its victory over Chile at the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup

Canadian hockey team celebrates its victory over Chile at the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Canada defeated Chile 2-1 in a classification match to finish 13th at the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup here on Saturday. Canada scored two field goals through John Jacoby (40th minute) and Tanvir Kang (52nd minute) to eke out the narrow win in the 13th-14th place play-off game at the Kalinga Stadium.

Chile's lone goal was scored by Agustin Amoroso from a penalty corner in the 57th minute. In the other classification match earlier in the day, Harendra Singh-coached USA beat Egypt 3-0 via a penalty shoot-out to avoid the wooden spoon and end their campaign on the 15th spot.

The match went into shoot-out after UAS made a a remarkable comeback in the final quarter from being 0-2 down to draw level. Tymen Kloen starred for the Americans by scoring two goals in the 53rd and 60th minute to keep his side's hopes alive.

Egypt's both goals were scored by Abdelrahman Elganayni, in the first and 24th minutes. In the shoot-out, USA scored through Kloen, Finlay Quaile and Jaton Sharma while Egypt missed their first three attempts to hand the Americans their first win in the tournament.

