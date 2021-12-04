STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women’s Challengers: Vastrakar, Meghana shine

Yastika Bhatia looked solid in her run-a-ball 81 against India B, but Chandu V’s three-for caused a mini-collapse in India A’s middle-order.

Published: 04th December 2021 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With national selectors and India head coach Ramesh Powar watching over the proceedings from the ground, S Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar and Palak Patel made a mark on day one of the Senior Women’s Challenger trophy.

Yastika Bhatia looked solid in her run-a-ball 81 against India B, but Chandu V’s three-for caused a mini-collapse in India A’s middle-order. Sushree Dibyadarshini’s quickfire 30 in death overs took them to 234 in 50 overs. In reply, Patel top-scored with 79 from 124 balls and was followed by a crucial half-century from Harleen Deol, helping India B chase down the total.

In the other match, S Meghana-Indrani Roy opening partnership set up the innings for India D. Skipper Vastrakar capitalised on the start in the last 15 overs with an unbeaten 43-ball 54, taking her team to 251/8. Radha Yadav was back in action with three wickets for India C. However, Kanika Ahuja’s 4/37 meant that Shikha Pandey-led India C were all out for 211 in the final over.

Brief scores: India B 237/3 in 48.5 ovs (Palak 79, Harleen 62; Simran 2/39) bt India A 234 in 50 ovs (Yastika 81; Chandu V 3/30); India D 251/8 in 50 ovs (Meghana 60, Vastrakar 54 n.o.; Radha 3/47) bt India C 211 in 49.2 ovs (Shipra 43, Ahuja 4/37).

