STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Time to put past to rest and focus on future: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj after reaching Chula Vista

Chopra will train at the world class facility here for 90 days along with coach Klaus Bartoneitz after the Sports Authority of India cleared a proposal in quick time on Friday last.

Published: 08th December 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHULA VISTA: The Tokyo Olympics triumph is done and dusted for star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who now looks ahead for success in the coming years as he arrived here for his off-season training.

Chopra will train at the world class facility here for 90 days along with coach Klaus Bartoneitz after the Sports Authority of India cleared a proposal in quick time on Friday last.

"It's time to put the past to rest and focus on the future.

Have arrived for my off-season training and look forward to restarting the process of getting better," Chopra tweeted.

The proposal, moved by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), was approved inside four hours to ensure that Chopra can fly out on Sunday.

The cost approved to train at the prestigious Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will be Rs 38 lakh.

"Immensely grateful to DG sir, @Media_SAI, the TOPS and @afiindia teams and everyone involved in making this happen," wrote Chopra who sent the javelin to 87.

85m in Tokyo on August 7 to clinch India's maiden Olympic gold in athletics.

Under the earlier plan, Chopra was to proceed to Potchefstroom, where he had trained earlier in 2019-2020, but it was scrapped due to the new COVID-19 strain in South Africa.

Given the uncertainty across the world, SAI decided not to wait for the Mission Olympic Cell meeting to approve the proposal.

Chopra has thus started his preparation for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Asian Games in China.

After winning the historic gold in Tokyo, Chopra had expressed his desire to win a medal in the World Athletics Championships to be held in Eugene (USA) from July 15 to 24.

He is the reigning Commonwealth Games and Asian Games champion.

The state-of-the-art centre at Chula Vista, spread over 155 acres, is one of the world's finest training and competition venues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neeraj Chopra olympic gold medallist
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp