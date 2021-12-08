WFI to organise 1st ranking tournament for wrestlers in January

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is planning to host its first-ever ranking tournament, which will be open to all wrestlers on paying a prescribed entry fee. In all probability, the tournament would be hosted next month at IG Stadium, New Delhi. The decision will come as a big relief to wrestling heavyweights like Haryana, Railways and Services especially after the federation in its AGM last month decided that no state will be allowed to field more than one team at the nationals.

As was the practice till the 2021 nationals held last month, previous champions (top three) were allowed to field two teams in the event. However, the WFI in its bid to give wrestlers from weaker states more opportunities decided to put a cap on team participation.

"That's true, we are planning to host a ranking tournament. The dates have not been finalised yet but most probably it will be held in January 2022 in Delhi," Vinod Tomar, WFI assistant secretary, told this daily.

"If a wrestler wishes to compete, he/she can approach the federation individually and participate by paying an entry fee. The state units, Railways and Services can also field their teams as there will be no limit on the number of participants in a weight category. However, only top 10 wrestlers will be given certificates of participation," added Tomar.

The top four finishers (gold, silver and two bronze medallists) from the ranking tournament will then be allowed to compete in selection trials being held to pick up wrestlers for national camp. They can compete with national medallists in the trials and if they succeed, they can find a place in the camp to train and prepare for the international events.

"We don't want a talented wrestler to miss the opportunity. The ranking tournament will be a big chance for wrestlers to prove their worth and challenge their more famed counterparts by competing against them in the trials. So this tournament will ensure that nobody will be left out and also help the federation in maintaining record of seeded wrestlers in each weight category."



Level I & II course for coaches

The WFI with support from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is organising Level I and Level II courses for its coaches under the aegis of the United World Wrestling (UWW) at SAI centre, Sonepat. The Level I course began on Tuesday and will run till Thursday. The Level II will be organised from December 11 to 13.

"The course will be supervised by the UWW Educator Georgi from Bulgaria. The objective of this course is to develop the knowledge and skills of the NIS-qualified coaches. The WFI selected 45 NIS-qualified coaches across the country for participation in the said course. The coaches who have already qualified the Level I course, are eligible to attend the Level II course," said a WFI statement. The WFI will hire the service of the qualified coaches for the national coaching camp, added the statement.

