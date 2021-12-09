STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India's Jhilli Dalabehera wins silver at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

The gold medalists in each weight category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships directly qualify for the 2022 and the rest will qualify through Commonwealth rankings.

Published: 09th December 2021 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Indian weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera

Indian weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera

By PTI

TASHKENT: India's Jhilli Dalabehera won a silver in women's 49kg category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships here on Wednesday. Dalabehera lifted a total of 167kg (73 + 94) to finish behind Peter Stella Kingsley of Nigera who had a total effort of 168kg (72+96).

Jhilli was competing in the weight category of Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu who had pulled out of the Commonwealth Championships as well as the World Championships which are being held simultaneously in Tashkent.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships also served as qualifying event of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham. The gold medalists in each weight category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships directly qualify for the 2022 and the rest will qualify through Commonwealth rankings.

Chanu can still qualify as she is currently number one in Commonwealth ranking.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jhilli Dalabehera Commonwealth weightlifting championships
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp