IOA president, secretary split over hosting AGM adds to complications

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rumblings within the Indian Olympic Association are disturbing. The ugly divide between the IOA president and the secretary is threatening to jeopardise the independence of the organisation too. The Delhi High Court’s decision to stay the election process of the IOA at least until December 10, the next date of hearing, has caused some consternation among senior members especially with those siding with IOA president Narinder Batra.

With one eye on December 10, some members are also thinking about whether the Annual General Meeting on December 19 would go ahead as per plan. Even here the house is split. On one hand Batra had intimated the members that the AGM would be held as there is no HC stay on it, however, secretary general Rajeev Mehta has asked for cancellation of the AGM as it would involve costs and since there is no election AGM should not go ahead. Batra camp is also consulting some top lawyers for a quick resolution to the matter. However, they believe AGM could be a platform to discuss a lot of other things including settling IOA’s accounts for the last two years.

Some senior members felt that the meeting should go as per plan as the house can take a decision on the way forward for the organisation. Some, however, echoed Mehta’s concerns. Also it could be a platform where the next course of action can decided. The tenure of the executive council, including the office bearers (president, the secretary general and the treasurer), will technically get over on December 14 as the last election took place on the same date in 2017. The IOA constitution, under rule 7 Annual General Meeting, powers, functions and duties states: “To hold election of office-bearers and the Executive Council at least once every four years, in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution”. More over, the AGM has to be held in the last quarter of every year with 2020 being an exception because of pandemic.

However, it needs to be seen if the agenda can be inserted or discussed during the AGM. If the court doesn’t intervene or stall the AGM, it could turn into another show of strength for Batra. Assam Olympic Association too is ready to host it.

There is another issue. The restrictive clause had been the highlight of the litigation in court. Both Union of India (sports ministry) and the secretary general lawyers had stressed upon the court to remove that clause at least. Even Batra camp is believed to have agreed to keep that clause at abeyance and hold elections. Rahul Mehra, the sports lawyer, who is also the petitioner felt the IOA constitution should follow the sports code in letter and spirit. Not just the restrictive clause.If the constitution needs to be changed the IOA will have to call for a special general meeting with a 15-day notice and the amended constitution to be circulated at least seven days before meeting.

There have been a few supporters rallying behind Mehta as well, especially after the HC hearing on November 30 that foxed Batra camp. That the ministry counsel too is echoing what Mehta’s is, has surprised a few senior members and there are indications that the ruling dispensation might want to control the IOA.With elections not possible on December 19, it needs to be seen if the AGM will be conducted. And if the AGM is stalled then what happens to the tenure of the office bearers and the executive council members.

