Westwood eyes yet another success at I-League  

BENGALURU: Former Bengaluru FC manager Ashley Westwood was a success with the club, helping the Blues win the I-League in their debut season in 2014. Cut to the upcoming 2021-22 season, the Englishman is ready with a new challenge. And this time, he will be eager to leave a stamp of his own at RoundGlass Punjab, who appointed him as the coach in July. However, it is not going to be any easy with the external factors in play, including the bio-bubble, which is physically and mentally challenging.

The I-League, which is scheduled to start from December 26 in Kolkata, will be played across three venues. There has been an increase in the number of teams from 11 to 13, making it even more competitive. With the league comprising teams like Mohammedan Sporting, Gokulam Kerala, Real Kashmir among others, it is a challenge, but Westwood will be eager to get the best out of his team.

“Our aim is definitely to be competitive. No coach likes to say we are going to win, that brings added pressure. We are here not to make up the numbers only, we are here for a serious title challenge. We want to be right there till the end, we do not want to fall by the wayside. We want to be competing right down to the wire, hopefully get some success. There are many strong clubs in the league, who are assembling a good team, have good players too...,” said Westwood in a virtual interaction on Wednesday.

With RoundGlass Punjab looking for major success this edition, Westwood understood the need of getting players who had already played under him in the past. The coach has been keeping a close tab on all the players in the City of Joy. Their pre-season training began in October and the team has been in Kolkata since then, with the players and support staff being housed in a bio-secure environment. Their team includes a decent mix of youngsters and experienced players.

