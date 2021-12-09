STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wrestling ranking tournament from January 10 to 12  

As reported by this daily, the Wrestling Federation of India on Wednesday issued a circular announcing its plan to hold Open National Ranking Tournament in senior category.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As reported by this daily, the Wrestling Federation of India on Wednesday issued a circular announcing its plan to hold Open National Ranking Tournament in senior category. The first ranking event will be held from January 10 t0 12 at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, IG Sports Complex, New Delhi.“Participation at the 2022 ranking tournament is open to all wrestlers. A wrestler can send his/her entry directly to the WFI. The affiliated units of WFI can also send entries of interested wrestlers,” read the WFI circular.

