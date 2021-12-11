Sathish to lead TN in Sr hockey nat’ls  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: J Sathish of Chennai will lead the Tamil Nadu senior men’s hockey team in the 11th Hockey India senior men nationals to be held at Pune from December 11 to 22. Siva V Meyyanathan, TN Minster for Environment and Pollution Control, Youth Welfare and Sports Development distributed kits worth Rs 1,00, 000 to the players and support staff at the SDAT Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium, Egmore, Chennai on Friday.

Team: J Sathish (captain), Shanmugam V, Senthil Kumar N, Dhanush M, Shyam Kumar H, Pruthvi GM, N Ramesh, Silver Stalin S, RT Raghuram, Joshua Benedict Wesley, Senthamizh Arasu A (gk), S Marreeswaran, C Dinesh Kumar, P Shanmugam, M Arun Prasadh (gk), D Muthu Selvan, S Karthi, Sundarapandiyan A. Head coach: T Charles Dixon; Assistant coach: Muthukumaran; Physio: B Raghul; Manager: D Clement Lurduraj.

Arjun, Chirag top practice

Bengaluru schoolboy Chirag Ghorpade put in a dominating performance in the MRF F1600 class, while defending champion Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) from Coimbatore survived a dramatic spin and emerged the fastest among saloon cars as the second round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship. Ghorpade, only 16, did 01 minute, 39.809 in the first practice session and went even quicker in the second, clocking 01:39.761. Shahan Ali Mohsin, the teenager from Agra matched the timing with a 01:39.937 in the morning run, but came ninth in the second session.

Chennai advance

Chennai women beat Mayladuthari in the inaugural match of the 19th senior state throwball championship. In the men’s event, Salem defeated Ramanathapuram. Teams from 27 districts are participating in the event.