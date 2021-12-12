First stint in single sculls fetches gold for rower Arvind Singh

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

Arvind Singh had represented the country at the 2020 Games in double sculls with Arjun Lal Jat. The duo took a break and headed for their respective homes after it. However, when they rejoined the camp at the Army Rowing Node in Pune after a gap of one-and-half-a-months, Arjun had gained weight, making it difficult for the duo to pair up for the double sculls event. It also meant Arvind has to take up single sculls to make sure he keeps competing in international events.

The Asian Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, was his first international competition after the Games. It was also his first stint for the country in single sculls but it didn't matter as he beat his opponents to finish with a gold medal. India finished the competition with two gold and four silver, making it their most successful Championships since 2007 when they had won two gold, as many bronze and silver.

"For double sculls, we both have to weigh around 70kg but Arjun gained weight during the break. I also wanted to try my hand at single sculls so I took it as a challenge and trained hard in Pune," Arvind told this daily from Pattaya.

The conditions were not easy but the rower from Uttar Pradesh was confident of clearing every hurdle given his training ahead of the event. "It was windy that's why I took more time than usual but in the end, I managed to clinch gold," added Arvind, who finished ahead of his competitors from Uzbekistan, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand with a timing of 7:55.942 minutes.

Besides him, Ashish Phugat and Sukhjinder Singh won silver in lightweight men's double sculls with a time of 7:12.568 minutes. In the next race in men’s quadruple sculls, India’s Bittu Singh, Jakar Khan, Manjeet Kumar and Sukhmeet Singh won silver in a photo finish losing the gold by 0.523 seconds. They clocked a time of 6.33.083. Jasveer Singh, Punit Kumar, Gurmeet Singh and Charanjeet Singh also finished second in men’s coxless fours with a time of 6:51.661.

"We were not even sure whether the rowers would be able to compete in the event because of Covid. The men's team landed there just 48 hours before the competition started. So given the difficulties we faced, it was really a successful and memorable campaign for us," said Rajlaxmi Singh Deo, president of Rowing Federation of India.

The Indian team will return to the country on Tuesday. They will return to Pune to prepare for the nationals scheduled to begin next month while the women rowers will head back to their respective homes.

