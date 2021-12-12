STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maiden win for Chirag

Ghorpade held off another 17-year old, Agra’s Shahan Ali Mohsin for his maiden win in this category, while Rishon Rajiv (16 years) also from Bengaluru finished third in the eight-lap race. 

By Express News Service

Meanwhile, Coimbatore veteran and defending champion Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) at 47 and in his 29th racing season was in imperious form when he easily won the premier Indian touring cars race from pole position, while two Rayo Racing drivers from Hyderabad Anindith Reddy and Jeet Jhabakh finished a distant second and third respectively. 

Meanwhile, Coimbatore veteran and defending champion Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) at 47 and in his 29th racing season was in imperious form when he easily won the premier Indian touring cars race from pole position, while two Rayo Racing drivers from Hyderabad Anindith Reddy and Jeet Jhabakh finished a distant second and third respectively.

Performance Racing’s Deepak Ravikumar from Chennai and Bengaluru’s Varun Anekar (Race Concepts) topped in the Super Stock and Indian junior touring cars category, respectively. Pole-sitter Viswas Vijayaraj (DTS Racing) from Vellore emerged a facile winner in the Formula LGB 1300 race that was marred by a red flag stoppage following a series of crashes and was thus reduced to just five laps.

MOP Vaishnav bag basketball title

MOP Vaishnav College for Women bagged the title in the inter-zone level basketball tournament organised by University of Madras at DG Vaishnav College. In the final, MOP Vaishnav College defeated Ethiraj college 48-31.
Results: MOP Vaishvav bt  B-Zone Combined team 31-18; MOP Vaishnav bt A-Zone Combined team 24-8; MOP Vaishnav bt Ethiraj college 48-31.

