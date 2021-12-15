STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dilpreet's hat-trick, Jarmanpreet's brace power India to 9-0 win over Bangladesh in ACT hockey

Dilpreet (12th, 22nd and 45th) scored three field goals for India, while Jarmanpreet Singh (33rd, 43rd) struck a brace from penalty corner situations

Published: 15th December 2021

Dilpreet Singh (File photo| AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Striker Dilpreet Singh slammed a hat-trick as defending champions and Olympic bronze-medallists India thrashed hosts Bangladesh 9-0 to register their first win in the Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament here on Wednesday.

Dilpreet (12th, 22nd and 45th) scored three field goals for India, while Jarmanpreet Singh (33rd, 43rd) struck a brace from penalty corner situations.

In between Lalit Upadhayay (28th) deflected in a variation from vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh's flick from a penalty corner.

Akashdeep Singh (54th) also found the net from a field effort before Mandeep Mor scored his debut goal for the country from a set piece in the 55th minute.

If that was not enough, Harmanpreet also put his name on the score-sheet, perfectly converting India's 13th penalty corner in the 57th minute.

Playing their first tournament with some new players after the historic Tokyo Olympics campaign, the Manpreet Singh-led India had earlier drawn 2-2 against Korea in their tournament-opener on Tuesday.

India will next play arch-rivals Pakistan in the round-robin stage here on Friday.

