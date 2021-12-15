STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Top picks ready to light up PVL

India’s top volleyball players like Ashwal Rai, Jerome Vinith, Karthik A and Ajith Lal are set to be the highlights of the Prime Volleyball League which is expected to be held early next year.

Published: 15th December 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI:  India’s top volleyball players like Ashwal Rai, Jerome Vinith, Karthik A and Ajith Lal are set to be the highlights of the Prime Volleyball League which is expected to be held early next year. “The number of players were more than 400 in the auction today (Tuesday). And the huge difference is the fact that once you create a situation where no federation can stop a player from coming and putting his talent forward, then it opens up opportunities,” said PVL CEO Joy Bhattacharya.

A total of 24 players in the Platinum and Gold categories were up for auction while over 300 players went under the hammer in the U-21, Silver and Bronze categories as the seven franchises vied for top talents. The franchises are allowed to pick a total of 14 players which includes 12 Indian and two international players. Ashwal (Kolkata Thunderbolts), Jerome (Kochi Bue Spikers) and Karthik (Calicut Heroes) received the highest bids of Rs 15 lakhs.

Full story: newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp