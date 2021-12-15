Top picks ready to light up PVL

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: India’s top volleyball players like Ashwal Rai, Jerome Vinith, Karthik A and Ajith Lal are set to be the highlights of the Prime Volleyball League which is expected to be held early next year. “The number of players were more than 400 in the auction today (Tuesday). And the huge difference is the fact that once you create a situation where no federation can stop a player from coming and putting his talent forward, then it opens up opportunities,” said PVL CEO Joy Bhattacharya.

A total of 24 players in the Platinum and Gold categories were up for auction while over 300 players went under the hammer in the U-21, Silver and Bronze categories as the seven franchises vied for top talents. The franchises are allowed to pick a total of 14 players which includes 12 Indian and two international players. Ashwal (Kolkata Thunderbolts), Jerome (Kochi Bue Spikers) and Karthik (Calicut Heroes) received the highest bids of Rs 15 lakhs.

Full story: newindianexpress.com