STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Mercedes withdraws appeal of Formula 1 season finale

Mercedes was protesting over the use of the safety car following a crash with five laps remaining in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Published: 16th December 2021 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Mercedes withdrew its appeal Thursday of the Formula One series finale in which Lewis Hamilton lost the championship to Max Verstappen.

Mercedes had filed two protests following Sunday's race, but both were dismissed.

Mercedes then asked for reconsideration at the International Court of Appeal.

Mercedes was protesting over the use of the safety car following a crash with five laps remaining in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton had a nearly 12-second lead with Verstappen in second when the crash brought out the yellow flag.

Verstappen pitted for fresh tires while Hamilton stayed on track.

The race resumed with one lap remaining.

Verstappen then passed Hamilton to win his first world championship, denying Hamilton a record eighth title.

Mercedes said Thursday, ahead of the season-ending gala in Paris later in the evening, that it decided with Hamilton not to move forward with the appeal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Verstappen
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp