'This is for her': Wrestler Mahesh wins gold on first death anniversary of his mother

CHENNAI: On December 16 last year, young wrestlers — Mahesh and Hansaben — lost their mother Archana Rathore to Covid. That was a difficult time for the family of four staying in Depalpur town, which is around 40km from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The children along with father Anil Rathore, who is a farmer, took almost a fortnight to come to terms with the loss.

The mother's demise changed the situation drastically in the Rathore household. The tragedy, however, also made Mahesh and Hansa more determined to fulfil their mother's wish by winning laurels on the wrestling mat.

In her quest for excellence, Hansa won 57kg bronze in the 2021 sub-junior nationals in March, her second in two years. Mahesh, meanwhile, clinched his first medal on Thursday, December 16, the day when he lost his mother exactly a year ago.

He was trailing with a few seconds left in the 68kg Greco-Roman final at the U-15 national championships in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Mahesh, however, executed a throw to earn four points and won 10-7 against his opponent from Uttar Pradesh.

"When she was with us, she used to keep everything ready including our dietary requirements. But ever since she left us, our responsibilities have increased manifold. From preparing our food to packing bags for the tournaments, we are responsible for everything," Mahesh told this daily.

He got a bye in the pre-quarterfinals and won the next two bouts by technical superiority to storm into the final. "He spoke to me in the morning and I told him to make sure he doesn't return empty-handed as today is his mother's first death anniversary. The result must have been very satisfying as it's first national level medal," said coach Kripa Shankar Patel, who trains Mahesh occasionally.

Father Anil, who accompanied Mahesh to Ranchi, was a relieved man. "There was a time when we were uncertain what to do soon after my wife's death. But the tragedy also charged up children emotionally as their mother wanted them to be successful in wrestling," he said.

Aptly, 15-year-old Mahesh dedicated the medal to his mother. "This is for her. I hope she will keep blessing us (me and sister) to make sure we continue with our good show in future."