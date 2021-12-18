Four siblings power Haryana into National rugby pre-quarterfinals

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The youth in Haryana dream of winning prestigious medals for India. Physicality plays a big role if they are to realize their goal. Thus, most of them take up a sport of any kind, and through a hit and trial method find one, which suits their capabilities.

Likewise, four brothers of Sonipat became the driving power of Haryana men’s rugby team with their superb coordination and power guided their team into the pre-quarterfinals of the National Senior Rugby Championships at KIIT University Ground here on Friday.

Prince Khatri, Vikash Khatri, Mohit Khatri and Neeraj Khatri are the siblings who powered Haryana to register back-to-back wins in the inaugural, easing past Kerala and Uttarakhand 20-0 and 30-0 respectively in the Pool-1 matches. The quadret are the regular members of national team as well.

“In my place, every parents motivate their kids to play any sports you like. I had started my sporting activities from wrestling then kabbadi. Finally I chose professional rugby in 2011. It’s scientifically proven that rugby sports is the combination of strength, speed, power and agility”, sad Prince Khatri.

“Apart from Vikash we three brothers played in a South African club, where I got an opportunity to play against players from Dubai, Hong Kong, England and New Zealand. The experience of sharing the grounds with them helped me a lot to understand rugby better. Our Indian team is having everything at par with these overseas teams, but we are missing one thing that is the international experience. Our team used to have one or two international tournaments in a year, if we get a chance to play at least ten international tournaments in a year it will help us make a strong Indian rugby team”, added Prince.

“Now things have also changed a lot in our country. Many age group tournaments have become a part of Rugby India calendar. This time the national camp held here is one of the best in my seven year’s career. Presently our men’s team ranked in between 10 t0 12 among Asian countries, within four to five years we will be among the podium finishers in the Asian meet."

Men’s teams qualified for pre-quarterfinals: Punjab, Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Goa, Services, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat.

Women’s teams Qualified for pre-quarterfinals: Haryana, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Manipur, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab.