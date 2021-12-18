National Anti-Doping Bill tabled 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Anti-Doping Bill was tabled in the Parliament on Friday. Sports minister Anurag Thakur tabled the Bill that would ensure NADA has more powers to penalise doping violators and their support staff as well as conduct raids and seize equipment, device, substance that is associated with doping.

The Bill also talks about establishment and constitution of National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports. According to the Bill, “With effect from such date as the Central Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint in this behalf, there shall be established, for the purposes of this Act, a Board to be called the National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports. (2) The Board shall consist of a Chairperson and two Members appointed by the Government.”

On Doping Control, the Bill says, “if the Agency has reasons to believe that an athlete or athlete support personnel or any other person to whom this Act applies has committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation, any person authorised by the Agency may, in accordance with the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973,” “(a) enter any place, at all reasonable times, with such assistance as is considered necessary, for the purpose of inspecting, examining and determining if any Anti-Doping Rule Violation has been committed.”

