TN men qualify for senior basketball national meet  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu defeated Kerala 93-85 in the final league match of the 71st senior south zone nationals basketball qualifiers played at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here. The top-four placed men’s team will qualify for senior national basketball championship to be held next month at Chennai. In the final women’s league, Kerala, defeated Tamil Nadu 74-65.

Results: Men:Tamil Nadu 93 bt Kerala 85; Telengana 65 bt Puducherry 44; Karnataka 66 bt Puducherry 40; Kerala 76 bt Telangana 50; Tamil Nadu 91 bt Andhra Pradesh 40. Final placings: 1. Tamil Nadu, 2. Karnataka, 3. Kerala, 4. Telangana, 5. Andhra Pradesh, 6. Puducherry. Women: Kerala 74 bt Tamil Nadu 65; Telengana 66 bt Karnataka 43; Kerala 79 bt Andhra Pradesh 31; Telangana 93 bt Tamil Nadu 54. Final placings: 1. Telangana, 2. Kerala, 3. Tamil Nadu, 4. Karnataka.

Chennai boys bag silver

Karur defeated Chennai 7-15, 15-4, 15-3 in the men’s final of the 19th senior state throwball championship. Chengalpattu beat Dindigul 15-4 15-12 to secure the third place. In the women’s section, Thiruvallur beat Chennai 15-6, 15-8 to bag the title. In the third-place match, Thirupur defeated Chengalpattu 15-12, 15-12 and bagged the bronze medal. Dinesh Kumar from Karur in the men’s and Harini from Chennai in the women’s were adjudged as the best players.

SSN gets new TT facility

SSN College of Engineering, which has excellent facilites for cricket, football, hockey, has added a new table tennis facility at its campus. SSN has won the Anna University table tennis championship many times.