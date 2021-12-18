STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

WFI President defends slapping young boy, says it was 'case of age fraud'

He said that the youngster was found guilty of doing age fraud in the U-15 Wrestling Championship, he was disqualified from the tournament later.

Published: 18th December 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestling Federation of India president Wrestling Federation of India (Photo| Facebook)

Wrestling Federation of India president Wrestling Federation of India (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has become a major talking point after a video went viral on social media in which he can be seen slapping a young wrestler.

However, a day later, Singh has explained why he lost his cool and he revealed that the youngster was found guilty of doing age fraud in the U-15 Wrestling Championship. The youngster was then disqualified from the tournament.

"This boy came over to the stage and urged to take part in the championship while he was found guilty of age fraud. I didn't allow him and politely told him to go down from the stage as we already disqualified 5 more wrestlers who were found guilty of doing age fraud and all they belong from UP, not only from UP, I didn't allow any player who is over age whether he belongs from Delhi, Haryana or any state, If I start doing this on basis of states then I can't develop wrestling in country," Singh told ANI.

Singh also said that the young boy took his disqualification on his ego and he jumped up on stage and urged the president to allow him to take part. The WFI President said that he lost his temper as the boy would not listen to whatever was being told to him repeatedly.

"Our president clearly told that he cannot take part in this but he starts misbehaving with him and starts arguing to let him allow to play as he belongs to his own state UP but he clearly denied him by saying if he allows him to play then he has to give immunity to other states wrestlers," added Vindo Tomar Secretary, Wrestling Federation of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wrestling Federation of India age fraud U-15 Wrestling Championship
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp