STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Worlds His‘two’ry

Srikanth, Lakshya assure two medals at Huelva, set to face each other in last-four today 

Published: 18th December 2021 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In the 54-year and 26-edition history of the Badminton World Championships, India’s men’s players have underperformed. Barring two medals won by Prakash Padukone and Sai Praneeth, all the others have fallen by the wayside while striving for greatness. In that context, Friday could well go down as a red-letter day for men’s badminton in the country. Both Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, in roughly 30 minutes of each other, multiplied that tally. And one of them will create history by becoming the first Indian man — they play each other in the semifinals on Saturday — to feature in a Worlds final. 

Lakshya Sen

While Srikanth wiped the floor against Mark Caljouw in just 26 minutes (21-8, 21-7), Sen had to dig deep to prevail against Zhao Jun Peng. In fact, he was down a match point in the third stanza when he produced three high quality points to reach the last four. The 21-15, 15-21, 22-20 scoreline reflected the topsy-turvy encounter. A body smash kept him in the tournament and a barely believable backhand down-the-line winner earned him match point. He followed that with an easy put away into the open court before throwing his racquet into the air. 

For an athlete labelled as ‘Indian badminton’s next big thing’, a medal on debut will be a relief more than anything. Having lost a few tight games and matches in the year, this win shows he does have the character to stage a fight. The win also comes at a good time for the 20-year-old, a product of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru. With PPBA recruiting Yoo Yong-sung, winner of two Olympic medals when he was a player, Sen’s career could lift-off. Whatever happens in that match against Srikanth, this could be the moment when Sen’s career trajectory shows a clear northward shift. 

Another man who will have designs of being in Paris is Srikanth, who failed to qualify for the Olympics. However, that obscures his very good recent form. Even if his ranking is 14, he’s No 3 in the ‘Race to Guanzhou’. He reached the semifinals in two of his last four events. More importantly, according to his coach Siyadat, ‘he is fully fit’. Siyadat, who was supposed to travel to Huelva but didn’t after his visa did not come on time, says he’s back to playing being ‘old, aggressive self’. “Srikanth has been playing a lot recently, he’s in good rhythm,” he said. 

Both medals, though, will have to be put in proper context. With the tournament coming just after the Olympics and at the fag end of a punishing season amid a global pandemic, it’s not the strongest possible field. Indonesia, who have two players in the top seven, pulled out the entire contingent because of the new variant Omicron. Not to take anything away from the two Indians but the draw certainly made it easier for them to spring a surprise. 

One Indian who was hoping to spring a surprise was PV Sindhu but she fell to, Tai Tzu Ying in the quarters. Truth be said, Tai didn’t give Sindhu a sniff. She maneuvered Sindhu throughout the match. In the end, the 21-17, 21-13 scoreline summed up her performance. HS Prannoy also lost in the quarters, Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew downing him 21-14, 21-12. 

Results (all quarterfinals) 
Srikanth bt Caljouw 21-8, 21-7, Sen bt Jun Peng 21-15, 15-21, 22-20, Yew bt Prannoy 21-14, 21-12

Women’s singles 
Tai Tzu bt Sindhu 21-17, 21-13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp