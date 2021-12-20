Peace AGM, six-member committee to amend IOA constitution

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated annual general meeting of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was finally held at around noon on Sunday at its headquarters in Olympic Bhawan, New Delhi. There was not much of acrimony during the meeting that was conducted by the court-appointed administrator and retired judge, Rajiv Sahai Endlaw, and assisted by Injeti Srinivas, former secretary of the sports ministry.

As per court direction, the IOA AGM focussed on amending the constitution as per Delhi High Court directive and has formed a six-member committee to bring the constitution “in consonance with the National Sports Development Code of India 2011”. According to the minutes of the meeting, all the names were unanimously accepted without any objection. The six-member committee comprises of IOA president Narinder Batra, secretary general Rajeev Mehta, treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey, two senior vice presidents Anil Khanna and RK Anand and Lalit Bhanot, the chairman of its preparations committee.

The committee has been given time until January 20 to bring in all the amendments that would align it with the sports code, the International Olympics Committee (IOC) Charter and the law of the land, as listed out in previous orders of the courts. This was necessitated after senior lawyer who specialises in sports, Rahul Mehra, objected to IOA’s election as its constitution was not in sync with sports code, IOC Charter and law of the land on December 19. Though the court stalled the elections, it allowed the AGM to continue in New Delhi instead of Guwahati, with amending the constitution as agenda. According to the minutes of the meeting, it has been decided that the committee, after drafting the proposed amendments, would make a presentation to Srinivas before bringing it back to the house. The AGM has been “adjourned sine die to consider and vote on the proposed amendments to complete the same on or before 20.01.2022”.

As reported by this newspaper, the IOA held its emergency Executive Council meeting before the AGM and had passed two resolutions. All legal affidavits and other legal documents should be processed with approval from the RK Anand, chair, legal committee, and was accepted by secretary general and approved unanimously. And in relation to financial issues and cheques among other things... those will be finalised in consultation with Batra. Apparently this was agreed by the secretary general and approved unanimously by the EC and later by the house.

Though the AGM seemed peaceful with both factions — Batra and Mehta — seemed unanimous with all the decisions. Bhanot’s name seemed surprising to a few but senior IOA members feel his vast knowledge would help them in putting the constitution in order. Batra is the chairman of the committee and going by the names in the panel, it is equally represented by both factions.

No other agenda was discussed during the meeting. Confirmation and adoption of secretary general, considering and passing of the audited statement of account, appointment of auditors were some of the agenda fixed for AGM that have been deferred to the next AGM. If everything goes well, IOA members are hoping the decks will be cleared for elections by February/March. All eyes will be on December 23, the next date of hearing when the decision would be presented to the court.