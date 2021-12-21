STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No time to celebrate win, hope to peak at right time: Kidambi Srikanth after historic silver

On December 19, Srikanth clinched a historic silver medal in the World Badminton Championships after losing to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the final

Published: 21st December 2021 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth

Indian Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The next eight to 10 months are very important and crucial as major tournaments are lined up and the focus will be on maintaining the same level of ability in these championships, said Kidambi Srikanth who won the silver medal at the World Badminton Championship in Spain.

Addressing the media after his return to Hyderabad on Tuesday, Srikanth said there is no time to celebrate the win as many tournaments are coming up starting with the India Open from January 10, followed by the All England, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championship and he would put in all efforts to achieve more medals in these events.

"I will talk to Pullela Gopichand and figure out what went wrong. Even though I went to the finals, there will be a lot of negatives that I have to work on to become a much better player. Right now, my physical fitness is good," he said.

"I could see improvements in my game match by match and hope to peak at the correct time as big events are lined up next year," Srikanth said, adding that he will try to win more tournaments in the near future.

On December 19, Srikanth clinched a historic silver medal in the World Badminton Championships after losing to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the final. He is the first player from India in the men's singles to reach the finals at the prestigious event.

