BWF rankings: Srikanth returns to the top 10

Lakshya Sen, who also secured a maiden bronze at World Championship in his first campaign at the event, jumped two spots to the 17th place but B Sai Praneeth slipped two places to the 18th spot.

Published: 22nd December 2021 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth, gold medalist Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, bronze medalist Denmark's Anders Antonsen and bronze medalist India's Lakshya Sen pose for a photo. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Riding on his historic World Championship silver, India's Kidambi Srikanth jumped four places to regain his place in the world's top 10 in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings.

The 28-year-old from Guntur was rewarded for his final finish in Huelva, Spain as he grabbed the 10th position in the rankings.

Young Lakshya Sen, who also secured a maiden bronze at World Championship in his first campaign at the event, jumped two spots to the 17th position but B Sai Praneeth slipped two places to be at the 18th spot.

H S Prannoy's quarterfinal finish in Spain saw him improve six places to the 26th spot.

In women's singles, two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu remained static at seventh place, while Saina Nehwal, who is recovering from multiple injuries, is at 25th place.

Men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy slipped one place to the 10th position, while Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy regained their place in the top 20 in the women's doubles.

