Only 10 weight categories for Paris Olympics

The International Weightlifting Federation has decided on 10 weight categories at the Paris Olympics, four less than what they had in Tokyo 2020 this year.

Published: 23rd December 2021 08:01 AM

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The International Weightlifting Federation has decided on 10 weight categories at the Paris Olympics, four less than what they had in Tokyo 2020 this year. According to reports, the decision has the support of the Athletes’ Commission and is set to be adopted. 

The International Olympic Committee recently said that weightlifting and boxing are not in the priority sports list for 2028 Olympics. The IOC warned that if they mend ways, they may figure in 2028 Olympics. Because of high doping incidents and a tarnished image, weightlifting has been trying to make an image make-over. The sport has seen an incredible reduction in number of athletes participation over the last two Olympics. From 260 participants in Rio Games to 196 in Tokyo 2020 and a further cut to 120 in Paris show how much the sport has lost way because of administration and doping.

For India, however, there’s nothing much to worry because participation in Olympics is not very high. Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu’s 49kg will not get affected but going by the weight categories of our top lifters, Jeremy Lalrinnunga’s 67kg will not be there but Weightlifting Federation of India is not worried. They believe there is enough time for lifters to make adjustments. 

According to reports, weight categories for Paris 2024 would be five each in men and women’s category and the weights would be 61kg, 73kg, 89kg, 102kg and +102kg for men while for women it will be 49kg, 59kg, 71kg, 81kg and +81kg.

India’s chief national coach Vijay Sharma said there is enough time for India to make adjustments.  “It has not affected Mirabai’s weight category and for Jeremy there is enough time,” he said.  According to the Indian federataion, the process would take time and the proposal first needs to get approval of the general body which is slated for next year.
 

