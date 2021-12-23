STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Semifinalists decided in junior hockey Nationals

Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha have entered the semifinals of the Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship after trouncing their respective opponents.

Published: 23rd December 2021

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOVILPATTI: Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha have entered the semifinals of the Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship with wins over their respective opponents here.

In the first quarter-final match on Wednesday, Chandigarh edged out Punjab 3–2.

After Sumit (8') gave Chandigarh an early lead, Simranjot Singh (22') levelled the score for Punjab in the second quarter.

Rohit (44') put Chandigarh in front again, only to be pegged back by Rajinder Singh's equaliser in the 45th minute.

Rohit (51') then doubled his tally to give Chandigarh a decisive 3–2 lead, which they held to book their place in the semi-final.

Haryana earned a clinical 7–3 victory over home side Tamil Nadu as Deepak (4', 27', 46') produced a hat-trick of goals while Amandeep (4', 32') struck a brace.

Uttar Pradesh trounced Delhi 9-0 with Sharda Nand Tiwari (3', 12', 22', 27', 51') leading the charge with five goals.

Odisha emerged a 4–1 winner against Bihar thanks to a late burst of goals from Amandeep Lakra (38'), Suhant Toppo (44') and Sudeep Chirmako.

Odisha will take on Chandigarh while Uttar Pradesh will clash with Haryana in the last-four stage matches.

