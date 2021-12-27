Vatsal topper in UTT ranking championships  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vatsal Duklan of Haryana beat Aditya Das of West Bengal 3-0 in the boys’ U-11 final of the UTT national ranking south zone championships held at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Puducherry.

Results (All finals): Boys: U-11: Vatsal Duklan (Har) bt Aditya Das (Ben) 11-9, 12-10, 13-11. U-13: Sarthak Arya (Del) bt M Nikkhil Menon (TNTTA) 11-5, 11-7, 11-6, 11-4. Girls: U-11: Ankolika Chakraborty (Ben) bt Ranjini Saha (Ben) 11-6, 11-5, 11-4. U-13: Riana Bhoota (Mah) bt M Hansini (TNTTA) 11-4, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5, 5-11, 11-6.

Vijay Friends win

Vijay Friends defeated St Bede’s, Chennai 25-14, 25-22 in the SNJ group-Chennai District ‘B’ division volleyball league championship for men at the Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium, Egmore.

Results: Men: Wisdom VBC bt Gurunanak College 25-16, 25-18; Hindustan IST bt Velacherry Spikers 25-21, 25-16; ESIC bt Nethaji Sports 25-12, 25-13; Vijay Friends bt St Bede’s, Chennai 25-14, 25-22; Chennai Friends bt KLJMC 25-20, 25-23; SRM Academy bt Friends Sports 25-11, 25-14; Sacred Heart Friend bt AKC Foundation 25-12, 25-13; Chennai City Police bt CSF 25-11, 25-16; Nethaji VBC bt St Peters 25-14, 25-11.