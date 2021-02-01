Amit Panghal receives invitation for Iranian Boxing League

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian boxer Amit Panghal has received an invitation to participate in the seventh Iranian Boxing League.

Currently, Panghal is practising at Bellary in Karnataka in India's camp with his personal coach Anil Dhankhar. Before confirming his participation in the tournament, the boxer will discuss with his camp's high-performance director Santiago Niva and coach Dhankhar.

This information was shared by Amit's uncle Rajnarayan Panghal, who said that the boxer has received this invitation through e-mail on Monday. The league will be played in Tehran, the capital of Iran and Arak from February 22 to March 5, with five matches to be played by each boxer.

In December last year, Amit clinched a gold medal after he was given a walkover by Germany's Argishti Terteryan at Cologne World Cup.