STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Games will happen 'however coronavirus evolves': Tokyo Olympics president Yoshiro Mori

On Wednesday, organisers are expected to outline further details of the extensive coronavirus countermeasures they have devised for the Olympics.

Published: 02nd February 2021 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee President Yoshiro Mori.

Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee President Yoshiro Mori. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: The pandemic-postponed Olympics will go ahead this summer "however the coronavirus evolves", Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said Tuesday, brushing aside doubts about the event.

Organisers, Japan's government and Olympic officials are trying to shore up support for the Games despite a surge in infections around the world, less than six months before the opening ceremony.

Doubts about the Games have grown as countries have been forced to re-enter lockdowns, with large parts of Japan currently under a virus state of emergency, but Mori sounded a confident note.

"We'll certainly go ahead however the coronavirus (pandemic) evolves," he told a meeting of Olympic organisers and members of Japan's ruling party in Tokyo.

"We must go beyond discussion about whether we will hold it or not. It's about how we will do it. Let's think about a new kind of Olympics on this occasion," he added.

The comments came hours before Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to announce a month-long extension of the state of emergency -- meaning the measure will run until March 7 in Tokyo and several other parts of the country.

Tighter border restrictions imposed after infections surged have already forced the postponement of some sporting fixtures including this year's first Olympic test event, an artistic swimming qualifier that was scheduled for March.

The nationwide Olympic torch relay is still due to begin on March 25.

On Wednesday, organisers are expected to outline further details of the extensive coronavirus countermeasures they have devised for the 2020 Games, which were pushed back to 2021 last March as Covid-19 spread around the globe.

But Japanese public opinion appears opposed to holding the Games this year, with 80 percent of people backing either further postponement or a cancellation in surveys.

Hopes and dreams

Organisers have said neither of those options are on the table, and have received strong support from both the International Olympic Committee and athletes around the world.

Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto told the meeting she too was confident the Games could go ahead.

"Making the Tokyo Games a success will demonstrate the world is united," said Hashimoto, herself a former Olympian.

She said it would deliver "hopes and dreams" to the world, and "send a message that Japan can contribute to solving issues that the world faces".

While organisers have clung to the line that the Games will open as scheduled on July 23, key decisions about the shape of the event remain -- including whether foreign fans will be able to come and how many spectators will be in the venues.

Local medical associations have urged organisers to limit fans, warning the country's healthcare system has been overburdened in the current wave of infections.

IOC chief Thomas Bach acknowledged for the first time last month that the Games could take place behind closed doors.

"This I cannot tell you," he said, when asked if fans would be able to attend. "Our priority is to ensure safe Olympic Games and we will do whatever is needed to organise safe Olympic Games."

The thorny question of vaccination also hangs over the event, with Olympic and Paralympic officials keen to encourage athletes to be vaccinated where possible but to avoid being seen as promoting queue-jumping.

Japan has yet to approve any coronavirus vaccines, and is not expected to start inoculating its population before late February at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yoshiro Mori Olympics Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp