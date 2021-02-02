STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Keyshawn Davis skips Olympics, sets pro boxing debut February 27

Keyshawn Davis will make his professional debut on the undercard of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's next bout on February 27 in Florida.

Published: 02nd February 2021 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Keyshawn Davis (R) is a former Golden Gloves champion and a World Championships silver medalist.

Keyshawn Davis (R) is a former Golden Gloves champion and a World Championships silver medalist. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Former US Olympic hopeful Keyshawn Davis will make his professional debut on the undercard of Saul "Canelo" Alvarez's next bout on February 27 in Florida.

Matchroom Boxing announced Davis' debut date Monday night.

His opponent hasn't been selected.

Davis is turning pro instead of waiting for the chance to fight for an Olympic medal later this year in Tokyo, where the lightweight likely would have been the most likely candidate to end a 17-year gold medal drought for the US men's team.

Davis initially vowed to wait at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but changed his mind in recent months as the Olympics' future grew more tenuous.

Olympic organizers have vowed the games will go on despite mounting concerns about safety.

Davis who will turn 22 the day after his pro debut, is a former Golden Gloves champion and a World Championships silver medalist.

He will fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens before Alvarez's mandatory title defense against Avni Yildirim.

"Keyshawn is one of the hottest young fighters in the States and is bound to be a big hit in the pro ranks," Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn said.

USA Boxing formally removed Davis from the Olympic qualification team last week, saying he had violated selection procedures.

Bay Area fighter Charlie Sheehy will take Davis' place at 63 kg (139 pounds) in an attempt to qualify for Tokyo later this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keyshawn Davis Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp