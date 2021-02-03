STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajay Singh re-elected Boxing Federation of India President

Ajay Singh, also the chairman of Spicejet airlines, prevailed 37-27 in the elections held at a Gurugram hotel.

Published: 03rd February 2021

Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh

Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Incumbent Ajay Singh was on Wednesday re-elected President of the Boxing Federation of India, comfortably defeating challenger Ashish Shelar in the polls which had an International Boxing Association (AIBA) observer in attendance.

Singh, also the chairman of Spicejet airlines, prevailed 37-27 in the elections held at a Gurugram hotel.

He will have a new secretary general by his side in Assam's Hemanta Kumar Kalita.

Kalita would be succeeding Maharashtra's Jay Kowli, who had decided against contesting for the post after extending his support to Shelar ahead of the elections.

"I don't want to comment on the margin, I am happy that the BFI has reposed faith in me. I hope to live up to the expectations and take boxing forward," Singh said in a press conference after being elected.

"It is great credit to all of us that this election was conducted so peacefully. We are one family, we will work towards glory of our sport. Let there be no heartburn," he added.

His challenger Shelar is a BJP MLA from Maharashtra and was a former President of the Maharashtra Cricket Association.

Singh said his priority would be to focus on development of women's boxing and ensure presence of more women in the support staff as well.

"We will try to ensure greater participation of women in both administration and support staff," said Singh, who will have Goa's Danushka D'Gama as a joint secretary in his team.

An AIBA observer -- Yury Zaytsev -- was also present to oversee the proceedings along with an observer from the sports ministry.

The elections were originally scheduled for September last year but were postponed twice citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The matter reached the Delhi High Court last month thanks to a petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh state boxing association.

The BFI eventually set February 3 for the elections and its sixth Annual General Meeting.

