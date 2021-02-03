Sportopia to nurture budding sports talents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Gaudium Athletic Track and the first edition of the Gaudium Sportopia Athletics Annual Meet, jointly hosted by Gaudium Sportopia, Hyderabad District Athletic Association and the Khel Udaan initiative, was formally inaugurated by chief guest Jayesh Ranjan, president of Telangana Olympic Body, recently. National badminton coach Pulella Gopichand was also present.

Jayesh said: “ I congratulate the institution for setting up such a wonderful facility. There are hundreds of schools in Hyderabad and many of them do have a sports ground or some sports facility. What we see here is absolutely amazing, it’s very different.

The intention is not just to comply with some formality but to create excellent infrastructure.” Speaking on the occasion, Gopichand added: “This facility will not only benefit the students but also the professional athletes coming from other parts of the country.

Sportopia is an initiative that aims to balance quality education with good sports by providing the best of infrastructure and coaching to children. The science behind the efforts and the teaching makes it the destination of choice.”