'Want to focus on grassroots': Ajay Singh after winning BFI election

Singh, also the chairman of Spicejet airlines, is hopeful that Indian boxers can become No 1 in the next few years.

Published: 03rd February 2021 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

Ajay Singh

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ajay Singh is set for second innings as Boxing Federation of India president. After beating challenger Ashish Shelar in the election that was conducted in the presence of International Boxing Association (AIBA) observer, Singh — under whom the sport has improved massively in the country — is determined to take the sport to the next level.

"The work of the last four years has been recognised. We will continue to serve for the next four years. This is a very important year for Indian boxing. The Olympic Games are coming up. We are hopeful that more can qualify during the World Qualifying Championships in June. We'll continue to work towards glory of our sport and the glory of our nation,"  Singh said, after prevailing 37-27.

"The boxing family is united. For a sporting federation, the sport comes above all. The country comes above even the sport. We'll (contestants) continue to work together," he added.

Assam's Hemanta Kumar Kalita will serve as the new secretary-general. Kalita will take over from Jay Kowli, who had stepped down from the post to support Shelar. One of Singh's primary fresh objectives is to get more boxers to take up the sport by focussing at the grassroot level. "We are looking at the grassroots. We are committed to ensuring that every child in every neighbourhood, in every village gets the opportunity to earn glory for himself/herself, for their families, their villages and for their country."

In Singh's tenure so far, the boxers have won a record nine Olympic quotas. Singh, also the chairman of Spicejet airlines, is hopeful that Indian boxers can become No 1 in the next few years. "This is our pledge and our commitment that we'll leave no stone unturned in the quest to help India reach No 1 in the next few years."

There's a chance that more Indians can be part of the upcoming Olympics, with the aforementioned event set to be held in June. Bearing in mind his objective to encourage youngsters, Singh is hopeful that more can be part of the Olympics and go on to win a medal, something he feels could spur more children to take up the sport.

"We need to make sure that more people qualify for the Olympics. We need to make sure that we try and win an Olympic medal. That is vital because that will encourage many more children to take up the sport. We want to make the sport worthwhile for youngsters. Everyone who takes up the sport should be able to earn recognition, for themselves,  their family and the country. We want to create that
eco-system."

With the IOC looking to bring gender equality by including more categories for women in the sport in 2024 Olympics in Paris, Singh wants to introduce more women to the sport in various capacities — boxers, coaches, officials etc. "We need many more women administrators. We'll explore the possibility of including many more women coaches, administrators. There are many things to do," he said.

Thanking AIBA for their support over the years, Singh said that he's eager to work with Umar Kremlev, who was recently appointed as head of the body. "We'd like to thank the AIBA for their support. I look forward to working with the new president and taking Indian boxing and world boxing to a new level."

Asian C'ship in April or May

Singh said that the postponed Asian Boxing Championship, which India is due to conduct, will be held either in April or May this year. The continental event, which was supposed to be held last year, was deferred to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The Asian Championship will either be held in April or May," Singh said.
 

