STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Ministry provides Rs 2.5 lakh assistance to MP wrestler found doing 'labour work'

The assistance has been provided from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons.

Published: 04th February 2021 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Sunny Jadhav (Photo | IANS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Sports Ministry on Thursday said that it has provided financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh to Madhya Pradesh-based wrestler Sunny Jadhav.

The assistance has been provided from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons' (PDUNWFS) for his training, procurement of equipment and participation in national and international sports competitions.

Jadhav won silver medals at the Under-23 Junior National Wrestling Championships 2018 held in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, and the Khelo India University Games 2020 held in Bhubaneswar, in the 60kg Greco-roman event.

In the past few months, he has had to do labour work including cleaning others' vehicles after his wrestling practice to make ends meet.

Despite the hard work, he couldn't afford the expenses for his diet and had to take loans from others to continue his wrestling training. Sunny's father died in 2017 due to a brain hemorrhage after which his financial condition worsened.

As per the Deendayal Upadhyaya Fund, financial assistance up to Rs 2.5 lakh is provided to sportspersons for training, procurement of equipments and participation in national and international sports events.

Financial assistance is also given to the parents of sportspersons who are living in dire conditions. Sportspersons belonging to those sports disciplines whose federations are either de-recognised or whose recognition has been suspended by the government are also eligible for financial assistance under the fund.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunny Jadhav wrestling financial assistance
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp