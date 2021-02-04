STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

NBA stars extend support to Indian farmers, NFL's Juju Smith-Schuster donates USD 10,000

The NFL stars' support comes after American pop star Rihanna, shared a news article highlighting the Indian government's crackdown on the protest after it turned violent on January 26 in Delhi.

Published: 04th February 2021 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

American football league NFL star Juju Smith Schuster. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW YORK: American football league NFL star Juju Smith Schuster has donated USD 10,000 towards medical assistance for the farmers protesting in India against new agriculture laws, while NBA forward Kyle Kuzma has also extended his support to their cause.

The duo's support comes after American pop star Rihanna, shared a news article highlighting the Indian government's crackdown on the protest after it turned violent on January 26 in Delhi.

"Happy to share that I've donated USD 10,000 to provide medical assistance to the farmers in need in India to help save lives during these times. I hope we can prevent any additional life from being lost. #FarmersProtest" Juju tweeted.

Kuzma, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA, also shared the same article Rihanna had posted.

"Should be talking about this! #FarmersProtest," the 25-year-old tweeted.

Former NBA player Baron Davies also took to Twitter to highlight the farmers' protest, urging people to spread awareness about the issue.

"Are we going to address what's happening in India ? Let my good people free !! Unfair to those who struggle, the farmers provide a way of living and they need to have a right to a way of life.

"Join me and let's bring awareness. #FarmersProtest," he tweeted.

IN PICS | Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here

Rihanna started the global chorus of support for India's farmers on Tuesday.

"Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," she had tweeted.

Soon several international celebrities including teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris too came out in support of the farmers' protest.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months demanding repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops.

Farmer unions have announced a countrywide blockade of national and state highways for three hours on Saturday when they would protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites.

Sites of the farmer protest at Delhi's borders have turned into fortresses with police beefing up security and putting up multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles.

Concertina wires have also been put up to keep off people on foot.

The strengthened security measures come after the violence during the Republic Day tractor parade by the farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juju Smith Schuster farmers protest farm laws
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp