Kiren Rijiju defends min move

CHENNAI: Defending the move to include a relaxation clause in the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011, sports minister Kiren Rijiju Wednesday said government has prerogative in special circumstances and its only concern is sports and sportspersons.

The sports ministry through a circular dated February 1 said that the government shall have the power to relax any of the provisions of the Sports Code and other instructions issued with regard to recognition of national sports federations and renewal of recognition of federations on an annual basis.

“Sports federations are elected bodies because that is the system, international or national. When there are elections, there are rules and regulations. As a ministry, we are not here to run the sports federations,” said Rijiju.

The minister said that a few relaxations were given in the past keeping in mind the welfare of the athletes. Terming the Covid-19 pandemic a special circumstance, Rijiju emphasised, “In special circumstances like Covid it is the moral duty of the government to provide help.”