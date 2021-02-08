STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National Rifle Association of India chief looking to revoke ban on shooters

The decision to penalise the shooters was finalised during the NRAI's annual general body meeting recently. 

Published: 08th February 2021 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Shooter Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Shooter Yashaswini Singh Deswal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Some of the shooters in the country,including the Tokyo Olympics quota holder Yashaswini Singh Deswal, who had been barred from the next national championships for taking part in unauthorised competitions, could soon gain a reprieve. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh is looking to persuade the members of general body, scheduled to meet next month, to 'stay the decision'.

"It has always been our endeavour to act in the best interests of our sport and our shooters. As such, no one is as pained as us when at times severe action is needed to be taken on anyone belonging to the shooting fraternity, most of all, on our dear shooters," Singh said in a release.

"I received several requests from the parents and the affected shooters themselves on the recent decision taken by the governing body. As such, I have decided to refer the decision to the general body, scheduled to meet early next month, and persuade them to not implement the said decision. However, this will certainly be a one-off, and any such disciplinary breach, will not be tolerated in the future," he added.

It was ascertained by the NRAI that Yashaswini and several other shooters had taken part in unauthorised online meets despite a warning, thereby leading to disciplinary action against them.

