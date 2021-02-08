STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Rani, Humpy, Manu nominated for BBC 'Indian Sportswoman of the Year' honour

The organisers have introduced a new category this year -- 'Emerging Player of the Year' and the winner of which will be decided by the jury instead of voting.

Published: 08th February 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India hockey team skipper Rani Rampal will compete with chess ace Koneru Humpy and young shooter Manu Bhaker for the BBC 'Indian Sportswoman of the Year' award after being nominated for the honour along with two others on Monday.

Vinesh Phogat, who is the only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and the Asian Games 100m silver medallist Dutee Chand, who missed out on the inaugural award last year, have been again nominated by the 40-member jury panel.

The winner will be decided by public voting.

The fans can vote for their favourite star on any of the six language platforms of the BBC.

The voting is open till February 24 and the winner will be announced on March 8, the international Women's Day.

The organisers have introduced a new category this year -- 'Emerging Player of the Year' and the winner of which will be decided by the jury instead of voting.

Asked why a cricketer has not been nominated for the second straight year, Rupa Jha, BBC Head of Indian Languages clarified that the nominees were selected by the jury, full of experts and sports writers, and that they did not exclude any sport.

Athletics star PT Usha, who received the lifetime achievement award the last year, lauded the BBC for the initiative.

She also tipped India's mixed relay team to do well at the Tokyo Olympic Games but was candid in saying that medal will be difficult to get.

"Getting a medal in athletics at Olympics is very tough. But slowly we have started doing well. In future, we will get a medal. Our mixed relay team did well at the World Athletics in 2019 by reaching the final. They finished seventh. There is a good chance of a good performance for it," she said.

"Javelin-thrower Neeraj Chopra is expected to do well. PV Sindhu won a medal last time and she should get gold this year. (Boxer) Mary Kom should also do well," she added.

The BBC also announced that it will host a 'Sports Hackathon' where more than 300 Wikipedia entries of 50 Indian sportswomen will be added.

 It has tied up with various journalism institutes in various states in the country for the said purpose .

Para badminton player Mansi Joshi said such an initiative was required since not much information is available on many of country's women athletes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rani Rampal Koneru Humpy Manu Bhaker Sportswoman of the Year BBC India
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp