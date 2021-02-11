STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World Para Athletics Grand Prix: Devender Kumar, Nimisha Suresh win gold on opening day

Devender hurled the discus to a distance of 50.61m in his second attempt to take the gold in Men's Discus throw F44 event.

Para-athletes

For representationly only (Photo | Paralympics)

By IANS

DUBAI: Para-athletes Devender Kumar and Nimisha Suresh Chakkungalparambil clinched a gold medal each as India started their campaign at the 12th Fazza International Championships - Dubai 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix on a strong note, winning six medals on an opening day.

Devender hurled the discus to a distance of 50.61m in his second attempt to take the gold in Men's Discus throw F44 event. In fact, India took the one-two position in the event, with Pardeep taking the silver with a throw of 41.77m. Belarus' Dmitry Bartashevich (37.08m) claimed the bronze.

"This is my first international medal. I am very excited about it. But I came into the Championships with a target of 54m throw. I will try to attain it in the next Championships," said Devender.

Nimisha clinched the top honours with a jump of 5.25m in Women's F46/47 events. She finished ahead of France Angelina Lanza (5.05m) and K. Dissanayake Mudiyansela of Sri Lanka (4.89m).

"I am very happy to be classified here, and this gold is special to me. I was a little nervous ahead of my competition as this was my first international championship. I have been training for the last two years," said the Kerala-born para-athlete, who will compete in Women's 100m T46/47 event later on Thursday.

Among others, Pranav Desai ran in 11.76 seconds to claim the silver in Men's 100m T64 event, while Vinod Kumar took the bronze medal in Men's Discus throw F52 with a throw of 18.52 metres.

Rakshita Raju (5:22.15min) also took the bronze in the Women's 1500m T11 event.

Later in the evening, Sundar Singh Gurjar and Ajeet Kumar will be in action in Men's Shot put F46, while Simran will take part in Women's 100m T13 event.

