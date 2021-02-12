Asian Le Mans Series: Narain Karthikeyan hopeful of strong debut 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Racing Team India will begin its outing as the first all-Indian team to compete internationally in endurance racing at the 2021 Asian Le Mans Series, in Dubai on Saturday. The team’s three drivers include former F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini and Naveen Rao.

The trio will compete in the LMP2 category over two, four-hour-long races on Saturday and Sunday. The winner here will get an automatic entry to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Narain is hopeful of delivering a strong result. “Arjun, Naveen, and I have considerable racing experience. Our package has been quick through testing. We have some issues on the second day with traffic and difficulty in switching on the new tyres. But there’s a lot of speed in the car,” he said during a virtual press conference.