STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Navdeep, Arvind win gold to secure quotas for Tokyo Paralympic Games

Arvind attained the Minimum Qualification Standard with a distance of 14.05m in men's shot put final F35/36 to book a place in the Tokyo Paralympics.

Published: 13th February 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

This image released Monday, April 25, 2016 by The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games shows the new official logos of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, left, and the 2020 Tokyo Paral

By PTI

DUBAI: Para-athletes Navdeep and Arvind secured quotas for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics as India's gold medal tally swelled to nine after the third day of competitions at the 12th Fazza International World Para Athletics Grand Prix here.

Overall, India has claimed 17 medals including nine gold, with four of them coming on Friday.

The day was lit up by brilliant shows by Indian men's javelin throwers -- reigning world champion Sandeep Chaudhary (F44), Ajeet Singh (F46) and Navdeep (F41) -- who were later joined by Pranav Prashant Desai with a yellow metal in men's 200m F64.

However, world champion javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar (F46) had to settle for a bronze.

Arvind attained the Minimum Qualification Standard with a distance of 14.05m in men's shot put final F35/36 to book a place in the Tokyo Paralympics.

He finished fifth in the event.

Navdeep, whose first international event was the 2017 Asian Youth Para Games, produced a brilliant throw of 43.58m in his third attempt to take the gold in men's javelin F41 event and secure a quote for the next Paralympic Games.

UAE's Anas Alhosani (6.96m) ended second.

"I felt confident with my throw today. My first throw wasn't very good, but then I tried to focus and got a good throw. Sandeep bhaiya and Navdeep Sir have been helping me with my technique at JN Stadium in New Delhi," said Navdeep.

"I am very happy to also secure a quota. I want to win a medal at the Tokyo Paralympic now," he added.

In F41 classification, athletes with short stature compete while the F35/36 is for those who are more affected in the legs than the arms, but may also have significant co-ordination impairment of the non-throwing arm.

In men's javelin 38/F42/ F44/ 63/ 64, Chaudhary hurled the javelin to a distance of 61.22 metres to win gold, though it was much less than his world record effort of 66.18m at the Dubai 2019 Worlds at the same ground.

He was better than Columbia's Luis Fernan Lucumi Villegas (54.95m), who set a new American record, and Chaminda Hetti Arachchige of Sri Lanka (56.34m).

"It's a nice feeling to return to one of my favourite grounds. My body felt good to compete after a long time. But I was hoping to get my personal best today. Nevertheless, to open the season with over 61m distance is not bad," Chaudhary said.

"In the coming months, it will be more about following the process and staying in shape before we start our final preparation for the Tokyo 2020," added Chaudhary.

Ajeet Singh sent the spear to a distance of 58.76m to finish ahead of Sri Lanka's Gamini Ketawala (58.55m) and fellow Indian Gurjar (57.74m) in men's javelin F46 final.

For Ajeet, this was his third international medal in third competition.

"I am very happy to compete in an international event after long time. But I am not to satisfied with my performance today. I expected to throw at least 58 metres. I will go back and work on my technique now," Ajit said.

Later, Pranav Prasant Desai added India's fourth gold medal by clocking 24.96 seconds in men's 200m T64 to finish ahead of Thailand (25.60s) and Kazakastan's Rufat Khabibullin (28.86s).

Athletes in 38/F42/ F44/ 63/ 64 category are affected by one or more of the musculoskeletal impairments of limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement.

The third day of competitions also witnessed Italian teenager Ambra Sabatini setting a new world record on the way to a gold in the women's final T62/ 63/ 64.

She clocked 14.59 seconds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Paralympic Games Arvind Navdeep Para athletes
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp