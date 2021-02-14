STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Observer critical of EFI functioning in report submitted to High Court

The critical report meant the EFI through its lawyer sought more time from the court to submit its response. The next date of hearing is on March 3.

Report submitted to Delhi HC has raised questions over functioning of Equestrian Federation of India. (File Photo)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A report submitted by SY Quraishi to the Delhi High Court has raised questions over the functioning of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI). Quraishi, the former chief election commissioner of India, was appointed observer by the court to oversee the functioning of the federation in November 2019. 

The report submitted on February 9, a day before the scheduled hearing in a writ petition filed by the Rajasthan Equestrian Association against its parent body, broadly divided the issues related to EFI’s functioning into three categories. The critical report meant the EFI through its lawyer sought more time from the court to submit its response. The next date of hearing is on March 3.

The report, which is in possession of this daily, said that the issues noticed in the functioning of the respondent No. 1 (EFI) can broadly be categorised as 1) Violation of the requirement of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011, 2) Undemocratic functioning and administration of the federation, 3) Improper administration of the sport and sportspersons. The report further dealt with each issue in detail.

Concluding the report, Quraishi said that with the limited role as an observer, he is not in a position to ensure that the present administration duly protects the interest of the sport, the sportspersons, as well as the states and union territories associations adequately. 

The observer through the report also submitted that a systematic reformation process may be considered wherein 1) The respondent No 1 amends its statutes to bring it in compliance with the Sports Code, b) The respondent No 1 thereafter holds fresh polls in terms of the amended statutes and the Sports Code including the model election guidelines issued therein and c) The above may be effected by an administrator to be appointed by this Honourable Court, who ought to be furnished access to all records of the respondent No 1, and ought to take over administration of the respondent No 1 in the interim. 

Full story: newindianexpress.com
 

