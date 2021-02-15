AICF decides to bid for Chess Olympiad at AGM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has decided to bid for the next Chess Olympiad and commence Indian Chess League soon. These were among the highlights when the newly-elected president Sanjay Kapoor unveiled a blueprint for the country.

He said that a foolproof bid would soon be prepared to bag the coveted world event as and when the process would begin. “We want India to become the chess destination for the world. We have drawn out a detailed plan to achieve this goal,” Kapoor said after the chess body’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday.

The chief also added that the federation will be hosting Women’s Grand Prix — an important part of the world women’s championship cycle — to boost the female players.

“Not just that, we are also going to initiate an AICF-chess programmed to popularise the sport at the school level. All our 33-state affiliates will be implementing this simultaneously. This will help in developing smarter future generations, thanks to the life-skill benefits that come naturally from the game,” Kapoor said.

Single window registration for all players, establishment of a Centre of Excellence and conduct of the Super Tournament are the other decisions taken during the AGM.