Dad’s arrest, pandemic fail to deter judoka Ritu

The reason was arrest of her father Umed Singh a taxi driver from Haryana’s Hisar on charges of drug trafficking.

Published: 15th February 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Ritu Verma

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown made life difficult for all and sundry. For  young judoka Ritu Verma, it dealt a double blow. Struggling to keep up the training going, Ritu was also required to contribute to family’s income in those difficult times. The reason was arrest of her father Umed Singh a taxi driver from Haryana’s Hisar on charges of drug trafficking.

The 18-year-old weathered the storm both on the personal and professional fronts to come out triumphant. She not only helped the family stay afloat by regularly contributing her share, but also cleared the selection trials to find a place in the Indian team for the Asia Oceania Championship scheduled in Kyrgyzstan in April. The trials were organised by Judo Federation of India in New Delhi from February 8 to 10 and Ritu finished first in the -52kg weight category.

“My father went to Delhi to drop passengers at the airport. While returning, he was requested by his acquaintances to deliver a bag to a chemist shop in Hisar. After a few days, we learnt that his acquaintances were arrested for drug peddling. My father was also named in the case and arrested subsequently late in 2019,” Ritu recalled while speaking to this daily. 

The pandemic struck the following year, making it difficult for the family to make the ends meet. “I had appeared for Khelo India trials in 2018 and got selected. I get a monthly stipend of `10,000. I decided to send a part of it to my family during the lockdown. Since my selection in Khelo India open trials, I used to save money and that helped us a lot during those days.” 

Ritu is the youngest member of the family that comprises mother Darshana Devi, brother Shubham and sister Meenakshi. Her father got bail late last year, but the matter is subjudice which means the family has to spend a considerable amount seeking legal help. “It was a difficult period for her but she decided to hang on and continue her training at my academy in Delhi,” said Yashpal Solanki, head coach of National Centre of Excellence, Bhopal SAI centre. “It was my duty to keep her in good space to ensure she trains properly.” Solanki, in fact, made sure Ritu’s father is represented by good lawyers in the court.

There was a time when cops were regular visitors at Ritu’s home. “Even my mother and brother were questioned by the cops in connection with the case. But they tried their best not to bother me with all those things,” informed Ritu.

With the situation getting better after her father was granted bail, Ritu is now focusing on upcoming meets including the Asian Championship. “The training is going on in full swing in Bhopal. I hope to give my best in the Asian event. Besides, I also pray my father gets exonerated,” Ritu signed off.
 

Comments

