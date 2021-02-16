STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

The state government has set a target to complete the construction of the stadium ahead of the men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023

Published: 16th February 2021 02:46 PM

The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of India's biggest international hockey stadium at Rourkela in Sundergarh district.

The state government has set a target to complete the construction of the stadium ahead of the men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023.

The new hockey stadium will be named after freedom fighter 'Birsa Munda' and will have the most modern hockey facilities ever designed to host the hockey World Cup.

The stadium will be located on the campus of Biju Patnaik University of Technology, one of the premier technical institutes of Odisha located in the steel city.

"With a seating capacity of more than 20,000, it will be the largest hockey stadium in the country. It will set a new benchmark in global stadium design for hockey, offering one of the finest spectator experiences in the world," Naveen said.

As per the project design, the new hockey stadium will be a model of green, functional, cost effective design.

Designed to deliver the best match day experience, each seat in the stadium will have uninterrupted sightlines. The spectators will be closer to the pitch than at any other hockey stadium in the world.

Sports department officials said they are working closely with Hockey India to ensure every aspect of the technical and operational compliances is met in the stadium to turn it into the best facility to host the World Cup.

The Rourkela airstrip adjacent to the site will also be made operational. Commercial flight operations from the airstrip are expected to start soon.

