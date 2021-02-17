STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Grand Prix: Arokia Rajiv finally ready for action after injury

. For Rajiv, the event is the culmination of a period blighted by injuries and frustrations...

Published: 17th February 2021 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Arokia Rajiv

Arokia Rajiv, former national record holder in the men's 400m. (File Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Thursday, scores of Indian athletes will wear their jerseys, put on their studs and take to the track or field for a first competitive event (Indian Grand Prix I) in ages. Though not all a very strong field, but some of those are athletes hoping to qualify for the Olympics. The field will include the likes of
Dutee Chand, who is still chasing a few elusive microseconds to punch a Tokyo ticket.

It also consists of Arokia Rajiv, the former national record holder in the men's 400m. For Rajiv, the event is the culmination of a period blighted by injuries and frustrations. At one point last year, he even got to the point where 'I was asking myself what was the point of training when there were no events on the horizon?' A period of reflection and self-motivation followed.

He put his head down 'before an important season'. The end result? He will begin by taking part in the 200m — not his pet event — to feel his way back into competition after a long time out (his last competitive event, according to World Athletics, was the Asian Athletics Championships in April, 2019).

"I'm just relieved to be taking part in an event," he told this daily. "It's been a long break. This event is to see how fast you are, how your body reacts. The second Indian Grand Prix (February 25) will also see me taking part in 200m. It's all part of the process."

ALSO READ | Indian Grand Prix: Entry thin but AFI says it's okay

The process could see him targetting the Federation Cup next month to make the cut for the Olympics. "You don't really know what international events we will have to try and qualify. In that case, the Federation Cup becomes important to see if I can try and finish under the time to meet the cut." The cut is 44.90 seconds, almost 0.5 seconds outside Rajiv's lifetime best of 45.37. There is another route through which the 2014 Asian Games bronze medallist can race at the 400m at the Olympics: rankings.

Outside of the individual event, the 29-year-old could anyway be a part of the Tokyo contingent as he's part of the mixed relay team. "The relays are the main thing for us," he conceded. "It's just the start of a big season. Hopefully, it goes the way I want it to. Let's see."

The meet will be held in Patiala and because of covid, the entry has been thin. The next Indian GP is scheduled at the same venue on February 25.
 

