STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Alfiya Pathan wins India's first gold at Montenegro boxing meet

Nagpur's Alifya looked in complete control throughout the bout and made the opponent work hard with her swift movement and precise punches.

Published: 20th February 2021 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing Gloves

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian women boxers continued their fine run as Alfiya Pathan (81+kg) claimed the country's first gold medal even as five others stormed into the finals of the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro.

Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Vinka (60kg), Arundhati (69kg) and Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) have made the finals in their respective categories.

An Asian junior girls champion in 2019, Alfiya showed superb form and fitness to notch up an easy 5-0 win against Daria Kozorev of Moldova.

Nagpur's Alifya looked in complete control throughout the bout and made the opponent work hard with her swift movement and precise punches.

In the 51kg flyweight category, the proceedings began with a fiery encounter between India's Babyrojisana and Uzbekistan's Feruza Kazakova.

Both the boxers threw caution to the wind and exchanged mighty blows.

However, Chanu managed to pull off the winning punch in the dying seconds to outclass her opponent in a 3-2 split verdict and sail into the final.

Rohtak's Vinka (60kg) made easy work of her Finnish opponent Suvi Tujula.

Suvi was no match for the Indian pugilist as she conceded a series of punches, forcing the referee to stop the contest in the second round.

She will face Kristian Kiper of Moldova in the final later on Saturday.

Arundhati (69kg) also continued from where she left in her last bout as she registered another clean sweep with a 5-0 win.

In the 75 kg semi-final, Sanamcha Chanu (75kg) defeated Uzbekistan's Sokhiba Ruzmetova in an unanimous 5-0 win, setting up a final with compatriot Raj Sahiba.

Unlike other categories, India fielded two boxers in 75 kg and both of them will face each other for the gold medal.

In other matches, Neha (54kg) lost her semi-final bout against Claudie Totova of Czech Republic 0-5.

It turned out to be another tough day for the men as both Akash Gorkha (60kg) and Ankit Narwal (64kg) lost their respective bouts by a narrow 3-2 margin.

Other women boxer playing in the final on Saturday night is Gitika (48kg) who will be competing for the gold medal against Uzbekistan's Farzona Fozilova while Preeti (57kg) and Lucky Rana (64kg) will play their semi-final bouts.

Two male boxers -- Priyanshu Dabas (49kg) and Jugnoo (91+kg) -- will also be competing in the semi-final laster in the day.

The Indian contingent has so far assured itself of 12 medals with five women eyeing gold.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Montenegro boxing meet Alfiya Pathan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp