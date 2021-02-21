STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Air India denies shooter Manu Bhaker's allegation of 'harassment' at Delhi airport

The 19-year-old Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics gold medallist pistol shooter had sought action against two employees of the airline, for alleged 'harassment' and 'insulting' her.

Published: 21st February 2021 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Manu Bhaker (File Photo)

Manu Bhaker (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Air India has denied the allegation of "harassment" of Tokyo Olympic prospect Manu Bhaker by two of the airline's staff at Delhi airport.

In a statement on Sunday, the flag carrier claimed that "legitimate" documents were asked for from Bhaker when she was boarding its flight along with her mother for Bhopal from Delhi on February 19, contrary to the allegations made by her against the airline.

The 19-year-old Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics gold medallist pistol shooter had sought action against two employees of the airline, for alleged "harassment" and "insulting" her.

She had alleged that she had to go through the "ordeal" despite carrying all valid documents and clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for travelling with her weapons and ammunition.

Stating that as a responsible airline, it always "adheres" to the rules and regulations governing operations, it said that "in this case also, Air India was only following the protocol regarding such a sensitive activity like the carriage of arms on board".

"Our employee Manoj Gupta was at the counter throughout and had, at no point, communicated directly with Bhaker. This is also corroborated by the CCTV footage. Hence, the allegation of misbehaviour by him simply does not arise," Air India said in the statement.

It said that the CCTV footage also nullifies the passenger's allegation of bribes being asked for and snatching of mobile phone. According to Air India, during check-in at the Delhi airport counter, Bhaker told its check-in employees that she was carrying an Air Pistol and a 0.22-bore gun. "She was advised by our counter personnel to get the documents, mandatory to carry arms and ammunition, verified by Air India security officials," said the statement.

After verification of documents shown by Bhaker, the security officials informed her that the document required for exemption of payment of handling charge for carriage of arms, as per laid down norms, is not there.

And, they said fixed charges for the carriage of arms would have to be paid, the airline clarified in the statement. It was explained to Bhaker that the document for exemption shown by her was not "valid" as it was signed only by the assistant secretary of the National Rifle Association.

Air India said that as per rules, details of which are available on the Air India website, signature of only the secretary or president of a bonafide association is recognised for waiver of the charges. "Subsequently, the applicable charges - that is Rs 5,000 along with 5 per cent GST; for two, a total Rs 10,200 - were conveyed to Bhaker, who requested for 10-15 minutes from our personnel to procure the required document for waiver of charges for carriage of her arms on board," said the statement.

The statement said that the moment she furnished the required document to the Air India check-in and security personnel, her baggage including the arms were accepted for carriage.

Air India said though the DGCA permit allowed her carriage of arms from February 20, in view of the Rifle Association certificate with bonafide signature, it extended courtesy to have her on board with the arms on February 19 itelf. "Subsequently, Bhaker with her mother proceeded for their security check and were facilitated to board the aircraft," the airline added.

It said that Air India has always encouraged and has the highest respect for sports and sportspersons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Manu Bhaker Manu Bhaker harassment Delhi airport Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp